Road work planned
Published 11:19 am Thursday, January 19, 2023
DISTRICT-WIDE ACTIVITIES:
Crews will perform various activities throughout the district to include, but are not limited to bridge & guardrail maintenance, brush/tree/limb cutting, pothole/surface/shoulder work, surface treatment operations, work orders, mowing, boom axing, drainage repairs/work and roadside cleanup.
Work at specific locations:
APPOMATTOX COUNTY:
• Route 460 Business in the town of Appomattox – Crews will be repairing pavement messages, such as stop bars and turn arrows. Route 460 from the Town of Appomattox to the Campbell County line – The Sign Crew will be working on warning sign maintenance.
BUCKINGHAM COUNTY:
• Route 60 at Route 15 – Repairing painted pavement messages (stop bars and turn arrows).
CHARLOTTE COUNTY:
• Note districtwide activities above.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY:
• Note districtwide activities above.
PRINCE EDWARD COUNTY:
• Note districtwide activities above.