Road work planned

Published 11:19 am Thursday, January 19, 2023

By Staff Report

DISTRICT-WIDE ACTIVITIES:

Crews will perform various activities throughout the district to include, but are not limited to bridge & guardrail maintenance, brush/tree/limb cutting, pothole/surface/shoulder work, surface treatment operations, work orders, mowing, boom axing, drainage repairs/work and roadside cleanup.

Work at specific locations:

APPOMATTOX COUNTY:

• Route 460 Business in the town of Appomattox – Crews will be repairing pavement messages, such as stop bars and turn arrows. Route 460 from the Town of Appomattox to the Campbell County line – The Sign Crew will be working on warning sign maintenance.

BUCKINGHAM COUNTY:

• Route 60 at Route 15 – Repairing painted pavement messages (stop bars and turn arrows).

CHARLOTTE COUNTY:

• Note districtwide activities above.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY:

• Note districtwide activities above.

PRINCE EDWARD COUNTY:

• Note districtwide activities above.

