Peggy J. Michener Published 9:26 am Friday, January 6, 2023

Peggy J. Michener, 75 of Harleysville, Pennsylvania, died Sunday, Jan. 1. She was the beloved wife of Curtis J. Michener Sr., her husband of 27 years.

Born Sept. 7, 1947 in Washington, D.C., she was the daughter of the late William and Nellie (Baker) Johnson.

Peggy was employed as a registered nurse with Chippenham Hospital in Richmond for many years. Upon her marriage, she moved to Harleysville where she was longtime member of Heidelberg UCC, Hatfield. A skilled quilter and cross-stitcher, she was a dedicated member of the Homemakers Country Quilters.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by her step-children, Susan M. Kelly (Michael) of Abington, Pennsylvania, Sharon Gross (James) of Skippack, Pennsylvania, Constance Michener of Watertown, Massachusetts, Curtis J. Michener Jr. (Sandra) of Skippack, Pennsylvania and James A. Michener (Jennifer) of Quakertown, Pennsylvania; 10 step-grandchildren and seven step-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by two brothers, Frank and Ronald Johnson.

Relatives and friends may call between 9:30 and 10:45 a.m., Friday, Jan. 6, at Heidelberg UCC, 1101 Cowpath Road, Hatfield, PA 19440 followed by the funeral service at 11 a.m. Burial will be in Whitemarsh Memorial Park, Ambler, Pennsylvania.

Arrangements are by the Huff & Lakjer Funeral Home, Lansdale, Pennsylvania.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made in Peggy’s memory to Heidelberg UCC, address above.