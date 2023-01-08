Moton Museum will host MLK Day Family Workshop Published 9:07 am Sunday, January 8, 2023

The goal is simple: Longwood University and the Robert Russa Moton Museum want students to see MLK Day differently. Not as a day off, but as a “day on”, as a way to give back to the community. That’s where the Family Workshop comes in.

The Longwood Center for the Visual Arts (LCVA) and the Moton Museum are partnering with Longwood’s Office of Multicultural Affairs and the Virginia Children’s Book Festival to hold a family workshop on Monday, Jan. 16. The event will be held at the Moton Museum from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. No registration required and the workshop is free and open to the public. Children must be accompanied by an adult.

Longwood students will be giving tours and assisting with a variety of art activities hosted by the LCVA. There will also be a reading area hosted by the Virginia Children’s Book Festival.

“We are so thrilled to be hosting the 2023 MLK Day workshop with the LCVA and the Farmville Lions Club at the Moton Museum,” said Leah Brown. She works as Associate Director of Education and Collections at the Robert Russa Moton Museum. “It is a great opportunity for engagement and collaboration within Farmville and the wider community.”