Michael K. Schmidt Published 10:56 am Wednesday, January 11, 2023

Michael K. Schmidt, 67 of Farmville, passed on Jan. 9, at the Woodland.

He is predeceased by his parents Al and Mary Francis Schmidt and wife Rita Baldwin Schmidt. He is survived by his sisters Kathy Schmidt- Redd (Werner) and Lisa Schmidt (Robert).

A visitation will be held on Saturday, Jan. 14, from 1 to 2 p.m. at Puckett Funeral Home with interment at Trinity Memorial Garden at 2:30 p.m.

Puckett Funeral Home is serving the family. www.puckettfh.com.