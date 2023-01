Lucy LaVern Robinson Published 3:42 pm Tuesday, January 24, 2023

Lucy LaVern Robinson, 66 of Appomattox, passed away Jan. 20. Funeral service will be Friday, Jan. 27, at 1 p.m., Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church, Pamplin. Interment will be in the church cemetery. Bland-Reid Funeral Home of Farmville is serving the family.