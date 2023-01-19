Local students receive college honors Published 1:09 pm Thursday, January 19, 2023

As we move further into the new semester, universities are starting to send out recognitions and honors from the fall term. One of those, Southern New Hampshire University, reached out to The Herald this week with notifications of two impressive achievements. Two students from our area made the school’s Dean’s List and President’s List, respectively.

LaQuanda Jones of Farmville made the Fall 2022 Dean’s List at the school. To be named to the Dean’s List, you must be a full-time undergraduate student who earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.5 to 3.699 for the fall semester. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits over each 16-week term or paired 8-week terms.

Brittany Noel of New Canton was also recognized, being named to the school’s Fall 2022 President’s List. This list is for full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.700 and above for the reporting term.