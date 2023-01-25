Letter to the Editor: We want our leaders to start listening Published 11:00 am Wednesday, January 25, 2023

Dear Editor,

An unprecedented event occurred in Buckingham on Jan. 17. At a regularly scheduled meeting of the Buckingham County Electoral Board held on that day, a large number of citizens showed up in support of the Buckingham Director of Elections and Registrar Lindsey Taylor. At that meeting, the two Republican members of the Electoral Board quickly moved to disallow the public comment portion of the meeting. The lone Democratic representative on the Electoral Board voted to allow public comment, but was outvoted 2 to 1. Never before that Jan. 17 meeting had the Buckingham County Electoral Board disallowed the public comment portion of an Electoral Board meeting.

At the Dec. 15, 2022 meeting of the Buckingham County Board of Supervisors, the supervisors voted unanimously to sign and send a letter of support and commendation for the great work done and dedication shown by Registrar Lindsey Taylor stating, in part: “Mrs. Taylor has always gone above and beyond in her duties and in serving candidates, party officials, citizens, and her employees. She shows knowledge, professionalism and courtesy with the citizens and staff. Buckingham County is honored and privileged to have such dedicated employees such as Mrs. Lindsey Taylor and her staff.”

The next meeting of the Buckingham County Electoral Board will take place on Feb. 6, at 7 p.m. in the basement conference room of the Buckingham County administrative complex. Let’s show up and try again to make our public comments heard and show our support for our Registrar and our Officers of Election.

Margaret Thomas Buckingham