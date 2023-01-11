John Daniel Farley Published 10:47 am Wednesday, January 11, 2023

John Daniel Farley went to be with the Lord on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022. He was born Oct. 22,1949 in Farmville, to the late Dorothy “Dot” Bousman Farley and the late Walter Shipman “Ship” Farley. John was a 1968 graduate of Prince Edward Academy and also graduated with a BS degree from James Madison University.

He is survived by his wife, Elizabeth “Beth” Robinson Farley, residing at 540 S. Main Street, Chatham, VA, 24531. Also, he is survived by his brother, Douglas “Doug” Shipman Farley; his sisters, Carolyn Farley-Baer and Margaret “Margie” Farley-Agar; nieces, Tiffany Capati and Leah Reed and nephews, Shay Farley and Mark Farley.

A memorial service was held at the C