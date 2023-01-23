Hampden-Sydney swimming team picks up win in NC meet Published 10:42 pm Sunday, January 22, 2023

The Hampden-Sydney swimming team got four event wins Sunday afternoon, en route to a victory over William Peace University.

The team picked up a first and second place finish in the 200 Yard Freestyle Relay, along with individual event victories by sophomore Quinn Hardimon in the 1000 Yard Freestyle, senior Braxton Psuik in the 50 Yard Freestyle and sophomore Cody Carnes in the 100 Yard Butterfly.

Breaking down the events

The first event of the afternoon, held at the Triangle Aquatic Center in Raleigh, North Carolina, was the 200 Yard Medley Relay. The foursome of Hardimon, Carnes, sophomore Cole Renfrow and fellow classmate Brandon Hyde posted a time of 1:46.49 to finish in second place.

Senior Andrew Rehak was the top of two finishers in the 200 Yard Freestyle, finishing just over a tenth of a second behind first place. Freshman Robert Parke IV finished in third behind Rehak with a time of 2:17.62.

A time of 22.53 seconds in the 50 Yard Freestyle by Psuik led the way for H-SC, with junior Patrick Duffy and sophomore Kevin Busch finishing fourth and fifth with times of 24.69 seconds and 26.08 seconds respectively.

The Tigers finished back-to-back-to-back in the 100 Yard Freestyle. Led by Psuik in second place with a time of 52.67 seconds. Three-tenths behind him in third was sophomore Matt Brooks and just over a second behind Psuik was Hardimon in fourth.

With Carnes taking victory in the 100 Yard Butterfly with a time of 54.38 seconds, he was followed by Hyde in third with a time of 1:01.74, and sophomore Charles Adams grabbed fourth with a 1:02.62.

Duffy led the way in the 100 Yard Backstroke as his time of 1:07.17 was good for third place. Freshman Jackson Piazza finished fourth with a 1:11.80 time and Parke took home fifth with a time of 1:15.92.

Rehak grabbed another second-place finish in the 500 Yard freestyle with a time of 5:35.20. He was followed by Brooks in third place with a 5:48.54 and Busch in fifth position.

Hampden-Sydney swimming claims four spots

Four Tigers competed in the 100 Yard Breaststroke, with Renfrow posting the best time of the four with a 1:06.54 which was good for second. Behind him in third place was Piazza and .06 of a second behind him in fourth was Parke. Sophomore Trey Craft finished in fifth with a time of 1:21.50.

The final event of the invite saw the Tigers grab their one-two finish. The team of Carnes, Psuik, Duffy, and Hyde took the top spot with a time of 1:35.79. Second place went to the team of Adams, Craft, Rehak, and Busch with a time of 1:47.43.

What’s next?

The Tigers will be back in action for the first day of the Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) Championships on February 8. That will go through February 11, at the Greensboro Aquatic Center in Greensboro, NC. The first events on February 8, will begin at 7:30 p.m.