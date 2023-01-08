Hampden-Sydney College wins on the road at Shenandoah Published 12:57 am Sunday, January 8, 2023

Sophomore Ayman McGowan (Memphis, TN) scored a game-high and career-high 15 points off the bench, making 5-9 three-point field goals, to lead Hampden-Sydney College to a 76-54 Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) basketball road win at Shenandoah University on Saturday afternoon in Winchester.

Senior Ryan Clements (Conyers, GA) added 13 points, and junior Davidson Hubbard (Charlotte, NC) contributed 11 points for the visiting Tigers (10-4, 5-1 ODAC), who led 42-25 at halftime en route to their eighth win in the last nine games. Malik Jordan scored 14 points for the host Hornets (2-10, 0-4 ODAC).

“Big ODAC road win today,” said fourth-year head coach Caleb Kimbrough. “Proud of the enthusiasm and togetherness our guys showed all game. We were playing with a lot more joy.”

Tigers use momentum to spark win

H-SC, getting votes (51) in this week’s D3hoops.com Top 25, fell behind early before using a quick 9-0 run to lead 11-6 at 13:56 as McGowan connected on the first of his five three-pointers. The Tigers extended their lead to 23-10 at 11:18 after two more three-pointers from McGowan, as well as a pair of three-pointers off the bench from senior Miles Harris (Virginia Beach).

SU was able to close the margin to 29-21 with 5:00 left in the opening half, but the Garnet & Grey answered with a 13-4 run to lead comfortably at 42-25 at the intermission-McGowan adding his fourth three-pointer along with Clements closing the run with a three-pointer followed by a conventional three-point play.

H-SC maintained the momentum in the second half and led 50-29 at 13:23 after another three-pointer by McGowan, and the advantage was at its largest at 58-32 with 10:50 remaining following another old-fashioned three-point play from Clements. The Tigers led 64-40 at 7:03 after a basket inside from Hubbard, and it was 66-46 at 4:57 when Hubbard once-again scored down low. The Hornets were able to reduce the margin to 69-54 with 2:02 left to play, but the visitors closed the contest with the final seven points to provide for the final margin.

McGowan leads Hampden-Sydney

McGowan led Hampden-Sydney with his game-high and career-high 15 points, making 5-9 three-pointers while playing 17 minutes off the bench. Clements finished with 13 points and seven rebounds for the Tigers, while Hubbard contributed 11 points and seven rebounds. Sophomore Rashaun Tomlin (Warner Robins, GA) added career-highs of nine points and eight rebounds while playing 16 minutes off the bench. Harris had eight points, including 2-3 three-pointers, playing 13 minutes off the bench. H-SC shot 46% (30-65) from the field, including 39% (9-23) on three-pointers, and 70% (7-10) at the free throw line. The Tigers’ bench outscored their hosts 44-13, and the visiting team enjoyed a 36-18 advantage in points scored in the paint.

Jordan led SU with his 14 points, adding six rebounds and four assists. Mekhi Mims had 12 points for the Hornets. SU shot 30% (19-63) from the field, including 29% (9-31) on three-pointers, and 50% (7-14) at the line.

Hampden-Sydney returns back home to S. Douglas Fleet Gymnasium for conference games against Ferrum College on Wednesday, January 11, at 7 p.m., and then Bridgewater College on Saturday, Jan. 14, at 2 p.m. Both the Ferrum and Bridgewater games can be heard locally on WVHL Radio, Kickin’ Country 92.9 FM.