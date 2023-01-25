Hampden-Sydney basketball team makes nation’s Top 25 list Published 12:05 am Wednesday, January 25, 2023

The Hampden-Sydney men’s basketball team came in No. 25 nationally in this week’s D3hoops.com Top 25 ranking. The awards didn’t stop there, as junior Davidson Hubbard was named to the D3hoops.com Team of the Week for games played January 16-22.

It’s the first time that the Tigers have been ranked in the Top 25 since December 1, 2013 (No. 20). Hampden-Sydney has won five-straight and 12 of its last 13 games, and is now 14-4 overall, 8-1 in the conference. Hubbard averaged 25.0 points and 12.0 rebounds with two double-doubles during road wins at Randolph and Salisbury (MD) last week.

More about Hubbard’s performance

Davidson Hubbard, a 6-5 forward, had game-highs of 20 points and 10 rebounds during an 86-67 conference win against the WildCats, before posting career-highs of 30 points and 14 rebounds during a 77-64 non-conference win against the Sea Gulls. He shot 79% (22-28) from the field, including 63% (5-8) on three-point field goals during the two contests.

Hubbard has posted three consecutive double-doubles, averaging 22.7 points and 12.3 rebounds in his last three games, shooting 68% (30-44) from the field, including 5-9 three-pointers. Davidson leads the Tigers in scoring (14.3), rebounding (7.8), field goal percentage (57%, 106-186), three-point percentage (50%, 17-34) and blocks (13), while adding 1.3 assists and shooting 73% (29-40) at the free throw line.

H-SC will host nationally-ranked No. 14 Guilford (NC) College (15-3, 8-1 ODAC) in a Top 25 battle on Wednesday night, January 25, at 7 p.m. in S. Douglas Fleet Gymnasium at Kirby Field House.

It’s free admission for all regular season home contests and the game can be heard locally on WVHL Radio, Kickin’ Country 92.9 FM, and will also be available worldwide on the Internet at wvhl.net or via the TuneIn Radio App, while available to watch as well on the Tiger Sports Network live video stream at hscathletics.com, pregame airing at 6:30 p.m.