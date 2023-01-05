Garden club donates bench Published 10:49 am Thursday, January 5, 2023

Culminating an April-to-September drive to collect plastic film, members of the Buckingham-Dillwyn Garden Club gathered at the VCE Extension Office on Monday, Dec. 12 to donate the bench they earned. Club Co-President Jackie Fairbarns noted that during the six-month collection period, members collected more than 500 pounds of plastic film. That film will be recycled by the Trex Company, a Virginia-based manufacturer of composite decking and outdoor furniture materials. Donna McRae-Jones, Club Public Affairs and Community Outreach Chair, headed up the project, and applauded the enthusiastic support of Club members as well as many others in the community including Food Lion, Green Front Furniture, Lowe’s, Buckingham Library and the elementary school. After cutting a green velvet ribbon, members and guests posed with the new bench. Pictured are, from left, front row, Jackie Fairbarns, Suzanne Vandegrift, Pat Johnson, Pat Howe, Eileen Butler, seated on bench Donna McRae Jones, VCE Extension Agent Ruth Wallace, Barbara Knabe, Jeanette Reck, Barbara Wheeler, Pam Murray. Back row, Lowe’s representative Rayah Smith, Marie Baker, Geraldine O’Neill, Denise Schmidt and Kay Carter.