Five students graduate from SVCC’s Diesel Technician program

Published 2:33 pm Wednesday, January 25, 2023

By Staff Report

Southside Community College

Southside Virginia Community College recently awarded certificates to its graduates that completed the Diesel Technician program held at the Occupational Technical Center in Blackstone. The graduates included Johnathan Clayton, Daniel Lara, Dustin Townsend, Tanner Allgood and Matthew Pitts (also pictured are instructors Billy McGraw and Russell Hicks). SVCC’s Diesel Technician program can be completed in 22 weeks, for more information, visit: southside.edu/diesel-technician.

More Education

Buckingham FFA

Donation made to FFA programs

Cumberland County school board

Cumberland County School Board looks to fill vacancy

Call Me MISTER

Longwood’s ‘Call Me MISTER’ program sees results

Local students receive college honors

Print Article

  • Calendar of Events

  • Special Sections

    More Special Sections