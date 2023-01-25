Five students graduate from SVCC’s Diesel Technician program Published 2:33 pm Wednesday, January 25, 2023

Southside Virginia Community College recently awarded certificates to its graduates that completed the Diesel Technician program held at the Occupational Technical Center in Blackstone. The graduates included Johnathan Clayton, Daniel Lara, Dustin Townsend, Tanner Allgood and Matthew Pitts (also pictured are instructors Billy McGraw and Russell Hicks). SVCC’s Diesel Technician program can be completed in 22 weeks, for more information, visit: southside.edu/diesel-technician.