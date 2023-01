Chamber visits St. Thomas Seminary Published 11:40 am Wednesday, January 11, 2023

The Buckingham Chamber of Commerce’s board of directors took a trip Sunday for their holiday gathering, meeting at the St. Thomas Aquinas Seminary on Ranson Road. The seminarians and their peers served up a hearty luncheon, including food most of which was farm raised. The Chamber directors said they enjoyed fellowship and great food, along with choral music from the Seminary brothers.