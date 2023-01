Centra welcomes first baby of 2023 Published 12:16 pm Friday, January 6, 2023

The first baby of 2023 at Centra Southside Community Hospital was born Monday, Jan. 2 at 2:25 a.m. Mykal Amaryus Webster-Oliver weighs 5 pounds 4 ounces and is 18 inches long. His mother is Ciara Oliver and his father is Michael Webster. He joins his brothers and sisters in Prince Edward County.