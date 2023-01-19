Board elects new Chair and Vice Chair Published 9:30 am Thursday, January 19, 2023

1 of 2

The Prince Edward County Board of Supervisors started their 2023 annual organizational meeting with the election of Supervisor Llew W. Gilliam (District 5-Buffalo) as Chair and Supervisor Pattie Cooper-Jones (District 8-Center) as Vice-Chair.

“I appreciate the confidence of the Board in electing me to serve as Chair,” said Gilliam. “I look forward to working with our citizens, the Board and County Administrator and our staff as we continue moving our County forward.”

The Chair presides at meetings of the Board of Supervisors and represents the County at official functions and ceremonial events. The Vice-Chair performs the duties of the Chair in his absence.

The 2023 regular monthly meeting schedule was also adopted as follows, with meetings slated to begin at 7 p.m.: Feb. 14, March 14, April 11, May 9, June 13, July 11, Aug. 8, Sept. 12, Oct. 10, Nov. 14 and Dec. 12.

Citizens wishing to participate during Public Participation or Public Hearings at a Prince Edward County Board of Supervisors meeting may do so through in-person participation, written comments and/or remote participation by calling: 1-844-890-7777, Access Code: 390313 Additionally, citizens may view the Board meeting live in its entirety at the County’s YouTube Channel, the link to which is provided on the County’s website.

For additional information about Prince Edward County Board of Supervisors meeting, contact the County Administrator’s Office at (434) 392-8837.