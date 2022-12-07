Treasurer clarifies tax due date Published 10:02 am Wednesday, December 7, 2022

In Prince Edward County, the tax bills still say “due on Dec. 5”, but officials want to remind residents of this year’s extension. During their Nov. session, county supervisors signed off on a one-time change. While the due date remains the same, county residents can pay up to Jan. 5, 2023 with no penalty or interest added.

Also, the order extends the deadline for any active military members currently deployed. For any personal vehicles or homes where the deployed soldier resides, the due date will be delayed until 90 days after he or she returns from deployment.

Now as it stands, this is a one-time change. The emergency order is now in effect after being approved by supervisors, but to make it permanent, they would have to change the county code. That first requires a public hearing and then a vote by the supervisors. The public hearing has been scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 13, during the 7 p.m. meeting.

Prince Edward County Treasurer Donna Nunnally also apologized for the delay in getting this year’s bills out.

“We understand the frustration regarding the lateness of the bills,” Nunnally said. “I certainly do apologize for the inconvenience this may be causing.”

Nunnally also wanted to explain what her office’s role is in dealing with taxes.

“The Prince Edward County Treasurer’s Office is entrusted with the collection of taxes, however; we cannot mail tax bills until the tax assessments are provided to us by the assessor’s office,” Nunnally said. “This year, my office received the assessment data on Nov. 7. Once the data was verified, we had the bills approved for mailing by Nov. 10.”

If citizens of Prince Edward County have questions or need any assistance, contact the Prince Edward County Treasurer’s Office at (434) 392-3454.