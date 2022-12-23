Tigers pick up seventh straight Published 3:46 pm Friday, December 23, 2022

Junior Adam Brazil scored a season-high 19 points to lead Hampden-Sydney College (H-SC) to an 83-64 win over Berry (GA) College (BC)on Tuesday afternoon. The game was part of the Music City Class in Gallatin, Tennessee.

Senior Ryan Clements and junior Davidson Hubbard each added 13 points, while junior Josiah Hardy had 10 points for the Tigers (9-3), who led 41-23 at halftime en route to their seventh consecutive victory. Chase Ellis scored 17 points for the Vikings (8-2) in the contest played at Welch College, located about 30 miles northeast of Nashville.

“Proud of our preparation and effort on this trip,” said fourth-year head coach Caleb Kimbrough. “The guys were locked in and together. That’s a good team we beat today. Great way to go into the break!”

H-SC, receiving votes in this week’s D3hoops.com Top 25, fell behind 8-2 early before a quick 14-3 outburst had the Tigers ahead 16-11 at 12:47, getting consecutive three-point field goals off the bench from freshman Ryan Blakey along with a pair of baskets inside by Hardy who scored six points early on. The Garnet & Grey continued their momentum and pushed the run to 26-5 to lead 28-13 with 8:51 on the clock. Senior Miles Harris, Hubbard and Clements each added three-pointers as H-SC connected on eight three’s during the opening 20 minutes, and finished the contest with a season-high 12 three-pointers. The Tigers led 41-23 at the intermission with Hubbard, sophomore Ayman McGowan and Brazil each adding triples before the break.

BC, also receiving votes in this week’s D3hoops.com Top 25, closed to within 44-31 early in the second half before H-SC used an 11-3 run to lead 55-34 at 13:23 following another three-pointer by Hubbard. Brazil had started fast for the Tigers after the intermission, making a three consecutive three-pointers ahead of a layup from junior Alex Elliott (Marietta, GA). The Garnet and Grey took their largest lead of the contest at 64-41 with 8:09 remaining after a pair of free throws by Clements, who scored five quick points. The Vikings managed to get to within 74-57 late, but H-SC secured its triumph with baskets from Hubbard and Clements, two free throws by senior Chase Turner (Virginia Beach) and a conventional three-point play from Brazil to provide for the final margin.

Brazil led H-SC with his game-high and season-high 19 points, including 4-7 three-pointers, along with a game-high four assists and two steals. Clements and Hubbard each finished with 13 points for the Tigers, with Clements adding a game-high six rebounds and four assists, and Hubbard adding five rebounds. Hardy contributed 10 points and five rebounds, Elliott had eight points and a game-high six rebounds, and Harris added seven points. H-SC shot 47% (30-64) from the field, including 43% (12-28) on three-pointers, and 85% (11-13) at the free throw line.

Ellis led BC with his game-high 17 points, adding five rebounds. Blake Campbell had 13 points and three assists for the Vikings. BC shot 39% (22-57) from the field, including 30% (10-33) on three-pointers, and 83% (10-12) at the line. The Vikings had entered the event unbeaten before falling to both H-SC and fellow Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) member Roanoke College, 82-76 in overtime on December 19.

H-SC is now idle until after the holidays when it will host archrival and nationally-ranked No. 3 Randolph-Macon College on Wednesday night, January 4, 2023, at 7 p.m. in S. Douglas Fleet Gymnasium at Kirby Field House. It’s free admission to all regular-season home games for the Tigers.