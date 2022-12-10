The Word — Great joy upon the Savior’s arrival Published 5:18 pm Saturday, December 10, 2022

“For the son of man is not come to destroy men’s lives but to save them.” — Luke 9:56

As Christmas rapidly forges its way upon us and sets forth the anticipation of the grand celebration of Christ’s birth, it is the season of “Advent” that sets the watch for the impending birth, Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.

The term “advent” denotes “arrival” in Latin. It consists of the four Sundays preceding Christmas. During the first Sunday, the candle of hope is lit. It is hope that fuels our faith to trod ahead on the journey of life. The second Sunday of advent sets forth the candle of peace. There is no peace like that given by our savior. The third Sunday of advent guides us to the doormat of Joy. In this world of constant chaos, it so often seems that joy is elusive. In our daily journey of life there is so much depressing news that steals our joy. However, it is through a relationship with our Savior that true joy is derived. The fourth Sunday of advent deposits us within the circle of Love. It is through these four phenomena that ushers in the celebration of the birth of our Savior and allows us to reflect on the purpose for which God gave the world his only begotten Son. Then Advent concludes with the actual arrival of the Christ child.

This is learned through the accounts of the birth story told by the gospel writers, Matthew, and Luke. The familiar stories of the Shepherds abiding in the field watching over their flocks by night; the three wise men from the east following the star to the manger scene where the Christ child is born in a manger wrapped in swaddling clothes. And the presenting of gifts of gold, frankincense, and mirth. Thus, the grand mysterious prelude culminates with the birth of the Christ child.

However, please know that Christ’s birth is only the beginning for humankind. The focus then shifts to the purpose for which God the father sent his only Son. That is the good news for all God’s people. Not just to hear but to know in a personal way through a relationship with Christ our Lord.

Luke explains that “For the Son of man is not come to destroy men’s lives but to save them that which are lost” The scriptures shouts from the mountain top to a dying world and beckon for men and women to receive salvation. It is through this relationship with Christ that makes available that lively hope, a peace that passeth all understanding, a joy that is unspeakable, and ultimately, agape love that covers a multitude of sins.

Are you “rejoicing” under his covering? Then, with great joy, celebrate the true meaning of Christmas.

Rev. Dr. James Taylor III is the pastor of the Jericho Baptist Church in Farmville. His email address is: jht3@verizon.net.