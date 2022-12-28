Stanley Jenkins Published 9:15 am Wednesday, December 28, 2022

Stanley Jenkins passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Dec. 10, in Ridgeland, South Carolina at the age of 80. He was born Jan. 31, 1942, in Front Royal, to the late Noah Jenkins, and his mother, Dorothy (Ralls) Jenkins. He was preceded in death by his wife of 50 years, Virginia (Estep) Jenkins.

He lived most of his life in Middleburg, where he was the Farm Manager for Wagenburg Farm. Stanley retired in 2003 and subsequently moved with his wife to Meherrin. He then moved to Okatie, South Carolina in 2018.

He is survived by his daughters, Karen Jenkins of Brandy Station and Patricia Nightingale and husband, Brian, of Bluffton, South Carolina. Also surviving are his beloved grandchildren, Tyler Nightingale of Atlanta, Georgia, Hannah Nightingale of Nashville, Tennessee and Patrick Nightingale of Springfield; his brother, Glenn Jenkins and wife, Gloria; sister, Mary Ellen Tinsman and sisters-in-law, Barbara Davison and Judy Kilgore and husband, Pete.

He was also preceded in death by his sisters, Jessie Shipe and Millie Neff, and brother, Sterling Jenkins.

The family will hold graveside services at a later date in Virginia. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Caroline’s Cottage at 329 Friends Lane, Ridgeland, South Carolina, 29936 or at www.fochospice. org/donate.