Published 10:53 am Thursday, December 8, 2022

Rosa Virginia Adams, 76 of Teaneck, New Jersey, passed away Nov. 27. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, Dec. 10, at 1 p.m., at the Chapel of Bland-Reid Funeral Home. Interment will be in the Macedonia Baptist Church Cemetery, Rice. Bland-Reid Funeral Home of Farmville is serving the family.