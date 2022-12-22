Robert R. ‘Bob’ Tatum Published 4:23 pm Thursday, December 22, 2022

Robert R. “Bob” Tatum, 89 of Amelia, passed away Dec. 5, after a brief illness.

Bob was preceded in death by his father, Henry Grady Tatum, and his mother, Merle Norton Tatum, and is survived by his wife of 40 years, Audrey Tatum; daughters, Deborah Tatum Sauls, Lisa Jane Tatum and Winifred Ann Midkiff; sons, Robert Tatum Jr., Jeffrey David Tatum, Jerry Mitchell Midkiff and Timothy Leroy Midkiff; as well as nine grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

A loving and devoted father, Bob worked his entire adult life for Norfolk Southern Railroad, where he worked in freight sales along with other responsibilities over the years. Bob loved his family and guided four generations with his wisdom, advice, and unconditional love. He loved the beach, his beloved North Carolina Tarheels, the Dallas Cowboys and his many friends and co-workers. He enjoyed spending time at his wonderful home in Amelia watching football and basketball and cheering his teams on to victory.