Robert Leslie ‘Bobby’ Coley Published 10:47 am Wednesday, December 21, 2022

Robert Leslie “Bobby” Coley passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 14, following a long struggle with Parkinson’s disease and Dementia. Bobby, as he was familiarly known, was the son of Hezekiah Bernard (H.B.) and Flaudie Satterwhite Coley who predeceased him. There were no siblings.

Bobby is survived by his wife of 57 years, Janie Tolley Coley; his son, Chad Coley; daughter-in-law, Jannon and granddaughters, Mackenzie and Macie.

After graduating from Park View High School 1957/58, Bobby worked for Magnolia Mobile Homes. Later he worked for Monarch Range Company as a traveling salesman. Following his marriage to Janie in 1965, he went to work for Buggs Island Telephone Cooperative as a Linesman/ Serviceman, a position he held for 33 years until his retirement in 1998. He truly loved his job and the customers he served.

Bobby was a consummate deer and duck hunter and an avid collector of antique duck decoys, duck callers and various hunting items. He lovingly shared his passions with his son, Chad, who continues his dad’s legacy.

A visitation with the family was held at Crowder- Hite-Crews Funeral Home and Crematory on Saturday, Dec. 17, from 3 to 5 p.m. A Celebration of Life service was conducted Sunday, Dec. 18, at 3 p.m. in Jerusalem United Methodist Church, Pachal, North Carolina. The burial of his ashes will be private.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Michael J. Fox Parkinson Foundation, P. O. Box 4777, New York, New York 10163 or Lake County SPCA, 7577 Virginia Ave. Clarksville, VA 23927, the Palmer Springs Volunteer Fire Department, 1697 Palmer Springs Road, Boydton, VA 23917 or your favorite charity.

