Melissa Cress Published 2:52 pm Thursday, December 8, 2022

Melissa Cress passed away unexpectedly on Dec. 3. She grew up in Berlin, New Jersey and moved to Keysville in 2020.

Melissa was adventurous and outgoing. She made friends wherever she went and she always brought people together. Melissa loved being outdoors: gardening, hiking, tubing, camping and exploring with her kids. She was a huge fan of professional wrestling and listened to music wherever she was. Melissa was a candle that burned bright at both ends. She was a lover and a fighter and she will be greatly missed by everyone who knew her.

Melissa is survived by her mother: Sharon Sherrick; her sisters: Desiree, Erica, Kayla and Casey Cress and Lisa DiBona; her fiancé: Michael Rivera and her children: Riley Shendock, Logan and Griffen Rivera.

Melissa was predeceased by her father: John Cress and her aunt: Patricia DiBona.

Services will be held at Shorter Funeral Home, 1905 South Main Street, Farmville, on Friday, Dec. 9, at 2 p.m.

Shorter Funeral Home is serving the family.