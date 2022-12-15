Master Naturalists offer training course Published 7:21 am Thursday, December 15, 2022

Are you curious about the natural world around you? If you want to make a difference for Virginia’s environment, consider becoming a Virginia Master Naturalist (VMN) volunteer. The Central Piedmont chapter is now recruiting for its Basic Training Class, which begins Feb. 1. Master Naturalists engage in a wide variety of educational, citizen science, stewardship and leadership activities. The VMN Program is a statewide corps of volunteers providing education, outreach and service dedicated to the beneficial management of natural resources and natural areas within their communities.

Our chapter members are actively monitoring the health of the Appomattox River, doing citizen science with the vernal pools at High Bridge Trail State Park, monitoring the Virginia Birding and Wildlife Trails in our area, engaging youth with our annual Wildlife Detective Camp held at Bear Creek Lake State Park and much, much more.

Interested in learning more? Visit the website at https://vmnofcentralpiedmont.weebly.com/ and the link to “Basic Training” to get started. Group members will be happy to answer any questions to help you decide if this organization is a good fit for you. Deadline for applications for this course is Jan. 6. For more information contact Lisa by email at aajdec@aol.com or Betsy by phone at (434) 248-6209.