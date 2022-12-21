Mary Hatcher Shanks Billbrough Published 10:30 am Wednesday, December 21, 2022

Mary Hatcher Shanks Billbrough, 94 of Farmville, passed away on Dec. 15. She was born and raised in Cumberland to the late Raymond and Ethel Wright Hatcher on Dec.16, 1928. She was an avid churchgoer and was a member of Maranatha Baptist Church. She enjoyed working on the Senior Adult Committee and completing word puzzles. She collected salt and peppershakers and love to travel. She retired from Stackpole.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Lewis Billbrough; a sister, Ruby Burley and son in law, Steve Giggley.

She is survived by her son, James “Jimmy” Shanks Jr. (Faith); a daughter, Barbara Ann Giggley; grandchildren, James, Mary, Brian, Shannon, Samantha, Bryan, Brenda and Janice; 10 great grandchildren and 25 great-great-grandchildren.

A visitation was held on Sunday, Dec. 18, from 6 – 8 p.m., at Puckett Funeral Home. A funeral service was on Monday, Dec. 19, at 11 a.m., in Maranatha Baptist Church with interment to follow in Trinity memorial Gardens. Memorial contributions may be made to Maranatha Baptist Church.

Puckett Funeral Home is serving the family. www. puckettfh.com.