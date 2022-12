Hugh M. Crenshaw Sr. Published 9:00 am Wednesday, December 7, 2022

Hugh M. Crenshaw Sr. was born in Kenbridge in 1941. He is preceded in death by his father, Monroe W. Crenshaw; mother, Edith Echoles; 2 two sisters and 2 two brothers.

Hugh has three children; daughter, Sandra Moser; two sons, Hugh M. Crenshaw Jr. and John M. Crenshaw; two sisters Audrey Bowles and Peggy Tolbert; eight grandchildren and nine great grandchildren.

A visitation will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 6, from 6 – 8 p.m., at Puckett Funeral Home. Puckett Funeral Home is serving the family. www.puckettfh.com.