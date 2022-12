Gwendolyn White Smith Published 10:23 am Wednesday, December 21, 2022

Gwendolyn White Smith, 80 of Farmville, passed away Dec. 9. Funeral service was held on Saturday, Dec. 17, at 11 a.m., at the Chapel of Bland-Reid Funeral Home. Interment was in the Odd Fellows Cemetery, Farmville. Bland-Reid Funeral Home of Farmville served the family.