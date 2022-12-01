FFA wins Southeast Area Forestry Contest Published 12:19 pm Thursday, December 1, 2022

1 of 4

BUCKINGHAM — The Southeast Area Forestry Contest was held in Powhatan on Nov. 14. The forestry contest tests the FFA member’s knowledge on tree identification, equipment identification, estimating volume of trees, and reading topographic maps. In addition to those parts of the contest, members of the senior division had to explain their choice of removing or leaving trees in their timber stand improvement portion of the contest while the junior division had to estimate the value of the given trees.

Two teams from Buckingham County Middle School competed. Team A placed second overall with team members Ryland Carter who placed sixth individually; Lucas Gilliam who placed third individually; Joi Glover; and Alexis Meadows who placed ninth individually. Team B placed ninth overall with team members Samiya Stanton and Nakayla Booker. Team A will advance to the Virginia State Forestry contest in April since they placed second in the junior division.

The Buckingham Senior FFA Chapter Junior Division Team placed first overall in the junior division with team members Ben Gilliam who placed second individually; Alexandra Morris who placed first individually; Grace Martin who placed fourth individually; and Sarah Bryant who placed fifth individually. Their win allowed them to advance to the State Contest in April.

The Senior team won their division with team members Jordan Dorrier who placed first individually; Noah Jones; Daniel Farrish; and Andrew Dorrier who placed tenth individually. Their win allowed them to advance to the State Contest in April 2023.

The Buckingham FFA forestry team members greatly appreciate Henry Paris’ support in assisting with coaching the teams.