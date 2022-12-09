Farmville Rotary Club helps FACES with community grant Published 3:58 am Friday, December 9, 2022

The Farmville Rotary Club awarded its first $5,000 community grant this year to FACES to fund a cooler site for its County Line location. In addition, the Club awarded $1,000 each to grant finalists Waterworks and the Friends of the Barbara Rose Johns Farmville-Prince Edward Community Library to support their projects. The Waterworks project will include assembling a storage building and workshop, while the library plans to use its funds to grow its summer reading program.

This year the Club was blessed with many outstanding grant applications. The list of organizations submitting grant applications included the FACES Food Pantry, Friends of the Barbara Rose Johns Farmville-Prince Edward Community Library, Grace Point Counseling, Grief’s Journey, the Heart of Virginia Free Clinic, Life Ministries International, Mary E. Branch Heritage Center, Sunrise Learning Center, Waterworks Players Inc., We Understand Youth Outreach, YMCA – Leaders Club, PE’s Kids and then Heart of Virginia Master Gardeners Association.

The Rotary Club of Farmville accepted applications for its newly established Annual Community Service Grant from organizations whose activities promote and enhance the quality of life for citizens of the Town of Farmville/Prince Edward County but may also have a greater footprint in the region for their project. Organizations must be not-for-profit and benefit local citizens.

The grant is a contribution of up to $5,000. Rotary Club members preferred that the grant be used as seed money to start a “bricks and mortar” operation or equipment project and not for general or operational expenses; however, it is not the intention of Rotary to exclude a worthwhile and deserving project.

“Our Club is extremely proud to be part of this project, and we are excited to help FACES be able to add a cooler to its County Line location,” said Farmville Rotary Club President Joy Stump. “During the past two years of the pandemic, FACES has stepped up to support those in need in our community and we are glad to help them in their mission.”

As indicated by FACES, the safe storage of a greater volume of perishable food will permit the Abilene location to serve its growing client base.

“The Rotary Club of Farmville just made our day, week, and our month!” said FACES co-presidents Joanna and Paul Baker … Your generosity will enable FACES to continue to upgrade our services to those in need in our area. We look forward to an opportunity to extend our gratitude in person.”