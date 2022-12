FACES receives donations Published 10:00 am Wednesday, December 28, 2022

1 of 2

FACES Food Pantry recently received a check and new shelving from corporate partner Tri-Boro Shelving and Partition. Pictured are, from left, FACES board member Dempsey Jones, FACES volunteer Sheila Hight and John Demaio President of Tri-Boro. The South Central Realtors Association raised over $800 for FACES Food Pantry.