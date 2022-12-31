Did you know? Published 6:53 am Saturday, December 31, 2022

Cherries are a popular fruit and for good reason. Not only do cherries’ blend of sweet-sour flavor entice the taste buds, but cherries also are loaded with essential vitamins and nutrients. Cherries are good sources of fiber and vitamin C. According to Livestrong.com, Acerola cherries have the most vitamin C of all cherry varieties. A one-cup serving gives you more than 10 times the amount you need in a day. Caution is needed if you eat Acerola cherries and take vitamin C supplements, as kidney stones can arise in such instances. Generally, cherries also are high in potassium, which is needed for nerve function, blood pressure regulation and muscle contraction. According to Healthline, cherries are full of antioxidant plant compounds, particularly those that offer anti-inflammatory properties. Cherries can help combat oxidative stress, which is a condition that is linked to premature aging and other chronic diseases. Another benefit to cherries is their effect on sleep. The Cleveland Clinic says that cherries are good sources of melatonin and also contain tryptophan, the hormones involved in sleep regulation. Studies have shown that eating the fruit or drinking tart cherry juice before bed can increase sleep time and overall sleep efficiency. Cherries can reduce inflammation, strengthen the immune system, aid in weight management, protect the cardiovascular system, and help people get the rest they need, which means it may be time to include more cherries in your diet.