David Samuel Farmer Jr., 95 of Farmville, passed away Friday, Dec. 2. He was the son of the late David Samuel Farmer and Annie Davis Tune. He was the husband of Katherine Blane Farmer. They were married for over 73 years.

David grew up in Vernon Hill in Halifax County. David spent his career with the USDA Soil Conservation Service serving as the District Conservationist for Prince Edward, Amelia and Nottoway counties. He was a Gideon for 50 years. David served as a volunteer at Southside Hospital for 16 years. He also had many years of service to his church and church family at Farmville Presbyterian Church.

He is survived by his wife, Katherine; his children, David Samuel Farmer III and wife, Peggy and Allen Baker Farmer and wife, Gayle; daughter, Ann Farmer Richardson; his six grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren.

A graveside service will be held on Thursday, Dec. 8, at 11 a.m., at Pleasant Grove Christian Church Cemetery in Halifax. A memorial service will follow on Thursday at 2 p.m. at Farmville Presbyterian Church. Family will receive friends on Wednesday evening, Dec. 7, 6 – 8 p.m. at Puckett Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to Gideons International or a charity of your choice.

