Cleveland Lewis ‘C.L.’ Carwile Jr. Published 9:05 am Wednesday, December 28, 2022

Cleveland Lewis “C.L.” Carwile Jr., 83, of Madisonville, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 22, at Westminister Canterbury. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Nancy Ramsey Carwile.

Born in Lynchburg on Dec. 18, 1939, he was the son of the late Cleveland Lewis Carwile Sr., and Myrtle Abbitt Gilliam Carwile. C.L. was a member of Centenary United Methodist Church. He served on the NRCS board and received awards for outstanding forage management and environmental conservation. He took care of his family and was a steward of the land he farmed.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by two children, Andrew Lewis Carwile and wife, Sonya, of Charlotte Court House, and Lona Catherine Carwile Klein and husband, Christian, of Falls Church; seven grandchildren, Anastasia Faith Carwile Jamerson and husband, Jonathan; Anton Andrew Lewis Carwile and wife, Dorothy; Artiom Frederick Elijah Carwile, Alexandra Catherine Carwile, Kristina Carrie Grace Carwile, Caroline Annika Abbitt Klein, and Elizabeth Courtenay Rowan Klein; two great-grandchildren, Charles Gunner Jamerson and Avery Lewis Carwile; brother, Alton Gene Carwile and wife, Cynthia, of Madisonville; niece, Elizabeth Claire Carwile Voss and husband, Jon; and nephew, Christopher Gene Carwile and wife, Holly.

A memorial service will be held 11 a.m., Wednesday, Dec. 28, at Robinson Funeral Home officiated by Rev. Norman Ramsey.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at Robinson Funeral Home.

Those wishing to make memorials please consider Parkinson’s Research Foundation, 1359 Broadway, Suite 1509, New York, NY 10018 or by visiting parkinsons.org.

Robinson Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family. An online condolence may be sent by visiting www.robinsonfuneral.com