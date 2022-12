Christmas comes to Buckingham Preschool Published 2:06 pm Thursday, December 15, 2022

Buckingham County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. John Keeler spread lots of Christmas cheer at Buckingham Preschool on Tuesday morning when he showed up dressed as Santa Claus! The children squealed with delight as he went from classroom to classroom, listening to what they want for Christmas. He made sure to leave nobody out.