Buckingham student clinches win in statewide contest Published 5:23 am Tuesday, December 27, 2022

DILLWYN – While classes are out for winter break across the region, one Buckingham student is celebrating a recent victory. Every year, the National Association of Conservation Districts holds a poster contest for students in grades K-12. It starts off at the local conservation level, then moves up to the state level and finally the national stage.

For Chelsey Gregory, two of those levels have been conquered. Now she’s advancing to the third. This year’s theme was “Healthy Soil, Healthy Life” and the Buckingham County High student won in the digital category for grades 7-12.

Then her poster was sent to the Virginia Association of Soil and Water Conservation Districts, to be judged on the state level. There are 47 conservation districts across the commonwealth, serving the 95 counties and 39 independent cities. On the state level, Chelsey won first place again, taking home a check for $100 and a plaque.

The Virginia Association of Soil and Water Conservation Districts forwarded Chelsey’s poster to the National Association of Conservation Districts (NACD) for the national competition. That’s where we are now, waiting for a decision. The results from the national judging are usually made available in February.

If her name sounds familiar, you’re likely right. Gregory was recognized in her environmental science class this past November and by the Buckingham County School Board at their December meeting.

Mrs. Snoddy, Buckingham High’s Environmental Science teacher, promoted the contest among her students. Incidentally, Mrs. Snoddy has been named the District’s 2022 Conservation Teacher of the Year.