BCPS provides a ‘Heroes’ Breakfast’ Published 5:57 pm Friday, December 16, 2022

1 of 8

On Friday, Dec. 2, Buckingham County Public Schools (BCPS) hosted a heroes’ breakfast from 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. in the Buckingham County Middle School cafeteria. They recognized veterans, the Buckingham County Sheriff’s Department, the Virginia State Police, the Buckingham County Fire Department, the Buckingham County Volunteer Rescue Squad, local bus drivers, the maintenance crew, custodians and school nurses.

Also honored during the breakfast were members of the Buckingham County School Board, the Buckingham County Board of Supervisors, school secretaries and other unsung heroes in the community. High school students were in attendance to thank them personally and present them with a medallion featuring the Buckingham County logo to commemorate the event.

The Buckingham County JROTC opened the event with a presentation of the flags and the Pledge of Allegiance. Dr. Keeler spoke about the importance of these heroes in the community and schools, sharing how much he appreciated them as well. A breakfast of scrambled eggs, sausage, hashbrowns, biscuits and gravy, fruit, and juice, coffee or tea was served to those in attendance while they fellowshipped with students and staff members. School district officials said they planned to make this an annual event.