Veterans remembered Published 1:00 pm Wednesday, November 16, 2022

Some Hampden-Sydney College students and staff received a Buddy Poppy from Fourth District VFW Post 7819 in Crewe in support of Veterans Day remembrance and educational efforts. A small number were distributed and proudly worn. Pictured are, from left, student Zachary Mace of Asheville, North Carolina; staff member Linda Easter Davis of Buckingham and formerly of Crewe; and student Michael Harris of North Chesterfield.