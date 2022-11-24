The Word — Grateful for an abundant life through Christ Published 8:00 am Thursday, November 24, 2022

Jesus taught: “I am come, that they might have life, and that they might have it more abundantly” (John 10:10).

At Thanksgiving, we recognize the abundance in our lives, including family, friends, and faith. As compassionate community members, we help others who are less fortunate.

One way to maintain an attitude of gratitude throughout the year is by keeping a gratitude journal. I have kept a journal for many years and find inspiration by looking back at the blessings I have received.

President Henry B. Eyring of the First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints testified of the difference a gratitude journal made in his life.

“I wrote down a few lines every day for years. I never missed a day no matter how tired I was or how early I would have to start the next day. Before I would write, I would ponder this question: ‘Have I seen the hand of God reaching out to touch us or our children or our family today?’ As I kept at it, something began to happen. As I would cast my mind over the day, I would see evidence of what God had done for one of us that I had not recognized in the busy moments of the day. As that happened, and it happened often, I realized that trying to remember had allowed God to show me what He had done. More than gratitude began to grow in my heart. Testimony grew. I became ever more certain that our Heavenly Father hears and answers prayers. I felt more gratitude for the softening and refining that come because of the Atonement of the Savior Jesus Christ. And I grew more confident that the Holy Ghost can bring all things to our remembrance — even things we did not notice or pay attention to when they happened.”

I am especially thankful for my family. They bring me love and laughter and hope for the future.

I am thankful for our Heavenly Father’s plan of salvation, which makes eternal life and eternal families possible. This past week, the open house and dedication dates were announced for the Richmond Temple, located at 10915 Staples Mill Road in Glen Allen. In holy temples, people make sacred covenants to follow Jesus Christ and families are united for eternity.

The public is invited to tour the temple from March 25-April 15, 2023. It will be dedicated on May 7.

Above all, I am thankful for our Savior Jesus Christ, who through His infinite atoning sacrifice made it possible for us to be cleansed of our sins and shortcomings and to return to be with Him and with our Heavenly Father.

Celebrate Christ by turning this time of year into a season of service. Each day, find a way to serve others. No matter how small the act of service, it will draw you to our Savior. Visit http:// www.ComeUntoChrist.org for ideas.

Happy Thanksgiving!

DR. BRENT ROBERTS is the Branch President in the Sandy River Branch, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and also Dean of Greenwood Library at Longwood University. He can be reached at brentsroberts@hotmail. com.