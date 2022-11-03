The Word — Alone with Jesus: He has a question to ask you Published 3:55 pm Thursday, November 3, 2022

He saith to him the third time, Simon, son of Jonas, lovest thou me? And Peter saith Lord thou knoweth all things, thou knoweth that I love thee. — John 21:17.

Being alone can give one many different options to engage in life from different lenses and perspectives. Of course, that moment or time can usher in anxiety, fear, and loneliness. But that moment can also cause peace and tranquility to abound. But being alone with the right person in a most desirable relationship can be a telling and challenging moment in your life.

Depending on the relationship, it can set the stage for private and personal conversation and pointed questions from one party to another. The questions posed usually demand an answer and, in most cases, an immediate response because, after all, there is no one there but the two of you.

That’s what has transpired in the above text. The sudden absence of Jesus impacts Peter profoundly, and he feels he is now alone in the world. Moreover, he is frustrated after fishing all night long without catching any fish. But, then, suddenly, the voice of Jesus summons him to center stage alone for dinner. An unexpected private moment, you and Jesus, and you must answer. Some of you have had experiences whereby your matters or relationships challenged you, and one party had not lived up to their bargain or not pulled in the right direction. And you needed to make a move for the betterment of things for the future. So, you waited for the right time when the two of you were alone together. You can now ask the soul-searching question of the party of concern to get to the crux of the matter.

Well, that is what has taken place, and the person in question desiring a private audience is Jesus, and he wants it of his follower, and it could be you, me, or anyone. And the question is, “Do You Love Me?” And he desires a straightforward answer, so he repeats the question to Peter three times. Yes, even amid being busy, frustrated, or in any state of mind, Jesus could pose that question at any given time.

And it is for our betterment as well. Jesus is always concerned about the relationships of those that are His. He desires for us to be engaged in touching the lives of others, and the best way we can do that is if we are in the right relationship with Him. So Jesus is asking that question today of us all in this challenging world. He takes time to summon us alone. What will your answer be?

Rev. Dr. James Taylor III is the pastor of the Jericho Baptist Church in Farmville. His email address is jerichobaptist1@yahoo.com.