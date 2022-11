Staff members recognized Published 3:50 pm Thursday, November 3, 2022

Each month, staff members from Cumberland County Public Schools are recognized at the school board meeting. The following staff members were presented to Board members at the October 2022, meeting:

• Erin Lawson, third grade teacher at Cumberland Elementary School.

• Alissa Baldwin, civics teacher for Cumberland Middle School.

• Justin Dovel, teaching and learning facilitator for Cumberland High School.