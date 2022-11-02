Road work planned
Published 5:35 pm Wednesday, November 2, 2022
Highway work requiring road/lane/structure closures is planned; however, work may be delayed/canceled due to weather or other issues. For up-to-date information, call 511 or visit www.511Virginia.org.
DISTRICT-WIDE ACTIVITIES:
Crews will perform various activities throughout the district to include, but are not limited to bridge and guardrail maintenance, brush/tree/limb cutting, pothole/surface/shoulder work, surface treatment operations, work orders, mowing, boom axing, drainage repairs/work and roadside cleanup.
Work at specific locations:
APPOMATTOX COUNTY
• Note districtwide activities above.
BUCKINGHAM COUNTY
• Note districtwide activities above.
CHARLOTTE COUNTY
• Route 649 (Coles Ferry Road) – Rural rustic project.
• Note districtwide activities above.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY
• Note districtwide activities above.
PRINCE EDWARD COUNTY
• Route 460 – Sign work near Appomattox.
• Note districtwide activities above.