Road work planned

Published 5:35 pm Wednesday, November 2, 2022

By Staff Report

Highway work requiring road/lane/structure closures is planned; however, work may be delayed/canceled due to weather or other issues. For up-to-date information, call 511 or visit www.511Virginia.org.

DISTRICT-WIDE ACTIVITIES:

Crews will perform various activities throughout the district to include, but are not limited to bridge and guardrail maintenance, brush/tree/limb cutting, pothole/surface/shoulder work, surface treatment operations, work orders, mowing, boom axing, drainage repairs/work and roadside cleanup.

Work at specific locations:

APPOMATTOX COUNTY

• Note districtwide activities above.

BUCKINGHAM COUNTY

• Note districtwide activities above.

CHARLOTTE COUNTY

• Route 649 (Coles Ferry Road) – Rural rustic project.

• Note districtwide activities above.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY

• Note districtwide activities above.

PRINCE EDWARD COUNTY

• Route 460 – Sign work near Appomattox.

• Note districtwide activities above.

