Raymond Paul Turner Jr. “Ray” passed away on Nov. 5. He was born on Oct. 11, 1935 in Front Royal to Raymond Paul and Anna Wilkison Turner.

Ray’s professional life was devoted to law enforcement. He graduated first in his class from the Virginia State Police “VSP” Academy in 1963, and his first duty post was in Cumberland. His entire career was spent in the central Virginia area. He was promoted numerous times, worked as a hostage negotiator and in numerous other positions, finally retiring in 1996. At the time of his retirement, Ray was a First Sergeant with the VSP, Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Drug Enforcement Section, assigned to the Appomattox Field Office. He was fully devoted to his career, and never wavered from his dedication to his chosen path of making his community safer while at the same time helping others during their often life altering and most desperate situations. He was compassionate about not only enforcing the law, but in assisting the downtrodden.

Ray was committed to improving his professional expertise so that he would be even more capable of assisting others. He was a certified Instructor for the Virginia Department of Criminal Justice Services and taught classes in that field at various police academies. He was a Private Security Services instructor and taught classes in private investigation. He took Gambling Technology Courses at the FBI Academy in Quantico and obtained a Law Enforcement Instructor Certification from the FBI Training School. He attended the DEA Academy in Narcotics and Dangerous Drug Enforcement and graduated from Southside Virginia Community College with highest honors and received a degree in Criminal Justice. After his retirement from the VSP, he founded a professional investigations company — Turner & Associates — and thus continued his chosen path in the law enforcement arena.

Ray was also devoted to his community. He was a Commissioner and coach for the Cumberland Youth League and was instrumental in obtaining the first uniforms for participating youth. He was chairman of the Cumberland Christmas Parade for 20 years, served on the Cumberland Volunteer Fire Department, and was involved with the local Boy Scouts. He was a member of Fitzgerald Baptist Church, where he taught Sunday school classes and served as a Deacon. He was a member of the Cumberland Masonic Lodge. He became a Mason in 1967, was Master of the Lodge on four different occasions and served on various Lodge committees. He was a member of the ACCA Shrine Center.

Ray was married to Sarah Fitzgerald Turner (who predeceased him) and they raised five children together: Sue Turner, Mitzi Shannon (George), Kelly Perkins (Jimmy), Raymond Turner III and Traci Turner. He was blessed with eight grandchildren: Joshua Perkins (Lucy), Jarad Perkins (Arynn), Megan Turner, Sarah Basinger (Bryce), Morgan Tapp (Adam), Mathew Turner, McKensey Turner and Ty Turner and with ten great grandchildren, Camryn, Dezavier, Addison, Chance, Noah, Ryleigh, Hayden, Kaitlyn, Grace, Christian and Eli. One of his greatest joys in his later life was spending time with his grandchildren and great grandchildren who affectionately referred to him as “Nandy”. He is also survived by his brother, Bobby Turner.

He was preceded in death by his sister, Helen Royall.

Ray was an avid outdoorsman who loved to hunt and fish; he passed that love of nature to his children and grandchildren and spent countless days hunting and fishing with each of them, teaching them to respect and enjoy the outdoors. He also instilled in his children and grandchildren the obligation to give back to the community and to always assist those less fortunate — always without expecting any recognition.

Of all of his accomplishments, being a father and grandfather were the most precious to him. He loved being with his family and enjoyed the yearly family vacations to Myrtle Beach and other destinations. He could talk for hours about guns and old cars and shared that passion with various family members.

A visitation was held on Wednesday, Nov. 9, from 6 – 8 p.m., at Puckett Funeral Home. A funeral service was held on Thursday, Nov. 10, at 11 a.m., in the chapel of Puckett Funeral Home. Interment followed in Center Presbyterian Church Cemetery, Cumberland.

The family requests that in lieu of flowers, contributions be made to the Virginia State Police Association Emergency Relief Fund at 6944 Forest Hill Avenue, Richmond, Virginia 23225 or at vspa.org.

