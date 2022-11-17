Moss Motor Company recognized by Chamber Published 5:37 pm Thursday, November 17, 2022

The Buckingham Chamber of Commerce recently presented the November Business of the Month Award to Moss Motor Company as they begin their 39th year in business. “This small business is a backbone to Buckingham County in a major way,” said Chamber President Jordan Miles. “Moss Motor has blessed Buckingham for many, many years with their community support, investment in the people here and helping all aspects of the county thrive.” Pictured are, from left, Billy Moss, Sandra Moss and Melanie Farrish of Moss Motor. Also pictured are Amy White, Barbara Wheeler, Justin Midkiff and Jewel Harris, chamber directors.