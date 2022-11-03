Mildred Louise Patterson Hamlett Wood Published 5:05 pm Thursday, November 3, 2022

Mildred Louise Patterson Hamlett Wood, 97 of Blackstone, went to be with her Heavenly Father on Wednesday, Nov. 2. She was the oldest daughter of Albert George Patterson and Naomi Pearl Loveday Patterson. Paul Patterson was the first born of seven children. Wilma, Jean, Fern, Geneva and Norma Fay were a part of his family group that endured the Great Depression together. Mildred was the last living member of this generation.

Mildred was born in Sevier County, Tennessee before the family moved to Virginia. They had relatives living in the Southside Virginia area who encouraged them to move nearby. A.G. (George) Patterson was finally able to purchase 40 acres of land to farm in Charlotte Court House after living in several rented houses and working for others as a sharecropper, day laborer building cabins on the Blue Ridge Parkway and even picking oranges in California.

Mildred had a “feisty” personality even from a young age. She proudly talked about climbing trees and being able to outrun all the boys at Worsham School. She married Nelson Hamlett Sr. at age 15 and eventually had 3 children: Peggy Marie, Gloria Sue and Nelson “Sonny” Jr. She was a single mother at age 26 with 3 children. Seven years later, Mildred married Clarence Edward “C. E.” Wood and had 2 children: Darrell Edward and Joseph Anthony.

At 65 years of age, Mildred was single again. She still focused on improving her life and got her GED at age 72. She worked as a sitter for the infirmed, often much younger than she was. Mildred was a member of the Eastern Star, Women of the Moose, the Eagles and Farmville Presbyterian Church. She was a telephone operator and also took care of foster children.

She lived alone until she was unable to care for herself. She stayed with her granddaughter in Florida, daughter in Georgia, son in North Carolina and finally with daughter in Gloucester and Blackstone.

Her final days were spent peacefully. She enjoyed quilting until she lost her vision. She would love and play with any dog or cat that wanted her attention. Daily, she would exercise in her chair; and sing hymns that were still in her heart.

She would always tell you that, “I love you and so does God!” (Even if she didn’t know who you were.) She was a strong believer in the saving grace of Jesus Christ and would freely admit that she was a sinner who did not deserve His grace but knew that she had it!

Mildred was preceded in death by a son, Darrell E. Wood.

She will be missed by all her four remaining children; Peggy Rogers of Blackstone, Gloria Scarabelli (Carl) of Georgia, Nelson Hamlett Jr. of Florida and Joe Wood (Connie) of Meherrin. She was also blessed with 11 grandchildren, six great grandchildren and five great-great grandchildren.

The family received friends on Friday, Nov. 4, from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m., at Joseph McMillian Funeral Home, 1826 Cox Road, Blackstone. Graveside funeral services followed at 2:30 p.m. in Trinity Memorial Gardens, 22482 Prince Edward Hwy, Rice.

