Longwood women drop first road game to Towson Published 11:54 pm Saturday, November 12, 2022

TOWSON, MD – The Longwood women fell to the Towson Tigers by a score of 83-72 in their first road game of the basketball season. The Tigers were propelled by Kylie Kornegay-Lucas, who scored 29 points in the Lancers loss.

Longwood Statistical Leaders

Points: Adriana Shipp-Davis (15)

Rebounds: Adriana Shipp-Davis (8)

Assists: Anne-Hamilton LeRoy (3)

How it happened

Janay Turner got things going for Longwood (1-2) early, scoring the team’s first five points on two free throws and a three-pointer. Towson’s (1-0) offense began to pick it up as the quarter progressed, going on a 14-2 run led by eight points from Kylie Kornegay-Lucas. The Lancers then went on an 8-0 run to cut the Tiger lead to two, but a few late buckets from Towson propelled them to a 25-16 lead after the first quarter.

The Tigers were the aggressors early to open the second, extending the Lancers’ deficit to 14 through the first two minutes. Despite Towson’s runs, Longwood refused to go away, chipping away at the lead throughout the remainder of the quarter. With under two minutes to play in the frame, Adriana Shipp-Davis knocked down a triple and responded on the next possession with a strong layup inside to cut the Towson lead to four points. Just before the clock struck zero, Towson’s Taiye Johnson beat the buzzer with an inside layup to give the Tigers a 42-36 advantage headed into halftime.

Towson came out of the gates hot in the second half, opening the quarter on a 13-6 run. Longwood continued to fight all the way through and kept themselves in the game thanks to Geassy Germano , Anne-Hamilton LeRoy , and Shipp-Davis each tacking on four points in the third. The Lancers quickly cut the Towson lead to ten points to open the fourth quarter thanks to a Janay Turner triple. However, every time that Longwood got close, Towson always seemed to have an answer. The Lancers would again cut the lead to nine with 3:28 remaining and again with 0:50 on the clock, but the rally would arrive too late. Towson converted on their late free throw tries to put the Lancers away and win by a score of 83-72.

What they said

“Kylie Kornegay-Lucas really got hot for them,” said Erika Lang-Montgomery on the Towson guard’s performance. “Anytime a player can go off for 29 points, you’re going to have a long night.”

“[Rebounding] will be an emphasis this week in practice,” said Lang-Montgomery. “I liked our pressure defensively, I just think our rotations need to be a little bit better. I’m glad we’ve got some days to rep that to get ready for James Madison.”

“It’s always important to protect your house, so that’s the mindset we need to have,” said Lang-Montgomery on Longwood’s upcoming tilt against James Madison. “When you’re playing a team in your home state, you really want to get after it and show that you’re the better team, hopefully we can do that Thursday night.”

Additional notes

Tonight’s game marks the second ever matchup between the Lancers and the Tigers, with Towson leading the series 2-0. Adriana Shipp-Davis’ eight rebounds are the most by a Longwood player through the first three games of the season.

The Lancers’ 72 points are the most they have scored through three games this season. Janay Turner made three triples, which led the Lancers and is her second consecutive game hitting three shots from outside the arc. The Lancers had three players reach double-digit points (Shipp-Davis 15, Turner 13, LeRoy 11).

Longwood had ten players play 10 or more minutes tonight, which is the most for the Lancers this season.

Up next

The Lancers return to Farmville to battle in-state opponent James Madison on Thursday, November 17. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Willett Hall.