Letter — Write-In Shaunna Hunter-McKinney for Ward A Published 12:32 pm Thursday, November 3, 2022

Dear Editor,

Shaunna Hunter-McKinney is running for Farmville Town Council for Ward A as a write-in candidate. Here is what I know about her and her service, which bear witness to her long and deep commitment to our community.

I have known Shaunna Hunter-McKinney for many years as a colleague at Hampden-Sydney College where she directs the library. There I have witnessed her patience, fairness, and listening wisdom, all of which are vital to anyone serving in public office.

More important to her qualifications for representing us in Ward A on Town Council is her knowledge of the town and its challenges, which is demonstrated by her continued involvement with our local civic organizations. She is present-elect of Rotary, for which she has traveled abroad. Her local service for Rotary includes the FACES backpack program and much more. She is a graduate of Leadership Farmville and has served as a representative for Prince Edward County on the Central Virginia Regional Library Board. She is a board member and secretary of PE Christmas Mother and she is a Girl Scout leader.

Most important in the short run is that you remember how to spell her name: Shaunna Hunter-McKinney. I wrote it on my palm when I voted early at the PC Courthouse last week. Please consider joining me and write her name in for Ward A. I know she will make a worthy and fair member of Farmville Town Council

Thank you,

Mary Prevo

Farmville