Kalchner finishes career with scholarship award Published 11:00 am Wednesday, November 9, 2022

Fifth year senior Jonas Kalchner was named the Big South Men’s Soccer Scholar-Athlete of the year, the conference announced on Friday, Nov. 4.

Kalchner becomes the first men’s soccer player to receive the Big South Scholar-Athlete of the Year award, and third in Longwood’s conference history. Carrie Reaver did so in 2019 for women’s soccer and Liz Trainer won the award for women’s lacrosse in 2015.

The Eichnau, Germany native graduated in the spring of 2022 with a 3.93 GPA in Psychology, and currently boasts a 4.0 as he pursues a Masters in Business Administration. Kalchner has now been a member of the Big South’s All-Academic team for four straight seasons, and was named second-team All-Conference twice in his career.

The fifth-year senior capped off an impressive career as a member of the men’s soccer team. On October 23rd against Presbyterian College, Kalchner became the program’s Division I leader in minutes played with 6547 minutes. He added another feather in his cap when he scored his first career goal on senior night against George Washington on October 25th. It was just his third shot on frame in five years.

Longwood’s season ended in early November, and the team looks to focus and prepare for the upcoming spring and fall of 2023.