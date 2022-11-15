Julie Delana Stewart Published 3:50 pm Tuesday, November 15, 2022

Julie Delana Stewart, 63 of Farmville, passed away on Nov. 8. She was born on April 10, 1959 to the late James R. Stewart and Audrey Mae Johnson Stewart. She was preceded in death by her parents and two infant brothers, Guy Roland and Walter Todd.

She is survived by her sister, Beth Anne Stewart-Carter; niece, Heather Carter (fiancé Larry Colbert); great niece, Victoria Carter; nephew, Tim Carter (Karen); great nephew, Edward James Carter; great nieces, Cori and Leah Carter and her adopted jack Russell-beagle mix dog Lucy.

Julie loved to make crafts, jewelry, knitting and crocheting. She was an avid cookbook collector always trying new recipes. She loved music and was partial to Vince Gill and Hall & Oates. She was a brave warrior who fought against the colon cancer that raged through her body until the very end — a gentle soul who freely gave love to all those around her.

Memorial contributions may be made to Prince Edward Rescue Squad or for Cancer research.

Puckett Funeral Home is serving the family. www.puckettfh.com.