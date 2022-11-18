John A. Hrubos Published 6:00 pm Friday, November 18, 2022

John A. Hrubos left this world on Oct. 26, to rejoin the love of his life, Inge, for the rest of eternity. He truly valued the things that made his years on earth so rich – mostly, his loving family to whom he passed down his incredible wit, unshakeable strength and the deepest devotion. He loved golf, football, his yard and his cat, Aggie.

He was born Dec. 27, 1930 in Dunellen, New Jersey to the late Anton and Mary Hrubos, and grew up on the farm in Three Bridges, New Jersey, where he lived until he joined the army in 1949.

While stationed in Germany, he met his soon-to-be wife, Inge, and they started their family. John enjoyed his career in insurance and real estate, retiring in 1993 as an owner of the Parker Agency, Flemington, New Jersey. He then moved to Farmville for his retirement.

John leaves behind his children, John (Marlys) Hrubos, Diane (Norbert) Hrubos and Cathy Hrubos; grandchildren, Gretchen, Kimberly (Chris), Melissa (Bryan), Rebecca, Katrina (Joshua), Brittany (Logan) and Alex (Allison) and great-grandchildren Parker, Sawyer, Olivia, Annabelle, Peyton, Geneva, Ezra and Elias.

In lieu of flowers, the family’s request is that condolences be sent in the form of donations to his favorite causes, the local food bank and the SPCA.